SEMA Elaborates on Safety Measures for 2020 Show 

June 26, 2020—SEMA Show organizers on Thursday further explained the health and safety guidelines they're working to put in place for the 2020 show scheduled for early November.

Currently, thousands of exhibitors and attendees are registered and planning to attend the 2020 SEMA Show in Las Vegas starting Nov. 3, organizers said. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic lingering, organizers reiterated that health precautions should make the upcoming event safe for attendees.

“We are steadfast in our belief that our members and our industry will recover more quickly from the current climate by safely coming together to share ideas and look ahead to strategize for 2021 and beyond,” said Tom Gattuso, SEMA VP of events. “In some respects, it will be one of the hardest events we have produced in the Show’s 54-year history, but it will also be among the most gratifying.”

Organizers are focused on building the optimal business environment where Showgoers will feel safe to congregate. Plans involve many experts across multiple industries, including healthcare, facility management, city and state leadership, and event experience and design.

Some of what SEMA organizers are researching and collaborating on are:

Social density concepts like directional traffic flow and distancing measures.

Use of CDC recommended personal protective equipment like facemasks.

Reducing touch points in high traffic areas like Registration or the New Products Showcase.

Increasing frequencies of facility cleaning and adding a process for nightly sanitization.

Encouraging early registration so credentials can be mailed in advance of the Show.

Developing an efficient health query protocol as Showgoers arrive on campus.

Streamlining food service locations to create touchless and cashless transactions.

