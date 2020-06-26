MENU

COVID-19

DCR Systems Keeps Employees Safe

June 26, 2020
Symach 2

In mid-March, when the stay-at-home orders were going into effect in the U.S., DCR Systems closed its doors to the outside world. Since then, the Ohio-based company has put several processes in place to ensure employees and customers are safe.

"We went 'virtual' on virtually everything and created cleaning standards for vehicles that needed to be repaired as well as discontinued to use steering wheel and seat coverings," said co-owner Giarrizzo. The business has remained open but there is still limited access inside their seven collision centers, which are located in Ohio, Massachusetts, North Carolina and New York. There were a few voluntary layoffs at the facilities, mostly from employees who either had health concerns themselves or have spouses with concerns.

Giarrizzo said the use of Symach equipment has been very beneficial during this time. "The equipment has really helped us selling work by promising and delivering incredible turnaround time for customers and our dealer partners," he said.

During the pandemic, Giarrizzo stressed the importance of trying to still find blessings. "They are out there!" he said. "It's a great time for business improvement in so many ways. Think virtual world, contact-less experiences, streamlined processing, and business enhancements that are sustainable beyond these crazy times."

Visit DCR System location at 8697 Tyler Blvd, Mentor, OH.

