MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0620Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Future Ain't What it Used to Be

Navigating the COVID-19 Pandemic

How I Work: Curt Bacon Body Shop

Numbers: The Value of Lean Processes

Rethinking Safe Business Practices Amid Pandemic

Streamline Supplement Ordering

The Keys to Leading with Your Best Self

Snap Shop: Custom Craft Auto

Breaking Down Driven Brands' Latest Acquisition

Keys to Streamlining Repair Processes

4 Keys for Improving Your Work Capture Ratio

Strap on Your Boots

Learn How Symach-equipped Shops Deal with COVID-19

June 26, 2020
Advertiser Content
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS carstar COVID-19 symach
Symach 1

CARSTAR Fredericton's two locations, in New Brunswick, Canada, have remained open during the coronavirus restrictions. General Manager Steve Knox said the business only reduced their operating hours by one hour per day to correspond to the car rental company's hours. 

The customer waiting areas in both locations were closed to maintain social distancing and management set up a process to accommodate customers during repairs.

They have found Symach equipment to be beneficial. "The beauty of having a Symach shop is that we are able to keep physical distances," said Knox. "The stalls are far enough apart that it helps avoid the spread of bacteria."

Knox said their Symach shop has beautifully finished floors and clean smooth surfaces similar to a hospital operating room, which is ideal for cleanliness." These things do not allow for the accumulation of dust and dirt particles," said Knox. "When you are starting out with a clean environment, it's much easier to maintain it as a safe place to keep bacteria and viruses out of."

For shops considering a Symach installation, Knox recommends visiting many Symach shops. "There are different styles, but one thing I've found they all have in common is cleanliness," said Knox. "A customer, especially in these times of fear of bacteria, really appreciates seeing a vehicle go into a well-lit, clean shop. That's what Symach sells."

Visit CARSTAR Fredericton location at 350 Alison Blvd, Box 1266, Fredericton, NB E3C 0A9.

The views and opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of 10 Missions Media and its associated brands.

Recent Articles by Advertiser Content

Sponsored By
Synchrony Car Care

Left Brain versus Right Brain

Sponsored By
Industrial Finishes & Systems, Inc.

"Road to Recovery" Resource Guide Now Available

Recommended Products

2019 Industry Survey: Tech & Tools

2018 Industry Survey: Tech & Tools

Related Articles

Lessons Learned from the COVID-19 Outbreak

How to Handle Employees Who Test Positive for COVID-19

How I Did It: Thriving Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

You must login or register in order to post a comment.