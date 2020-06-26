MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0620Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Future Ain't What it Used to Be

Navigating the COVID-19 Pandemic

How I Work: Curt Bacon Body Shop

Numbers: The Value of Lean Processes

Rethinking Safe Business Practices Amid Pandemic

Streamline Supplement Ordering

The Keys to Leading with Your Best Self

Snap Shop: Custom Craft Auto

Breaking Down Driven Brands' Latest Acquisition

Keys to Streamlining Repair Processes

4 Keys for Improving Your Work Capture Ratio

Strap on Your Boots

News

Report: US Car Sales Down Nearly 30 Percent in June

June 26, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto Auto Industry car sales cars collision repair

June 25, 2020—While U.S. new-vehicle sales in June are believed to have decreased by nearly 30 percent, research firms recently indicated that retail demand has held up relatively well during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The question now, according to a Reuters news article, is whether the industry can rebuild inventories fast enough as demand recovers. 

The shutdown of plants and auto dealers hit the country hard in April and May, but assembly plants reopened starting May 18 and have since boosted production. TrueCar subsidiary ALG expects sales of new cars and trucks to drop 24 percent, with the month finishing with an annual sales rate of 13 million units, down from 17.2 last year. 

Excluding fleet sales, retail deliveries will decrease 15 percent, yet rise 1.5 percent from May, the report noted. Cox Automotive envisions June sales dropping 30% with an annual sales rate of 12.6 million units as supply constraints may limit market gains, especially among pickups. 

"The worst of the crisis is probably behind us," Cox senior economist Charlie Chesbrough said on a conference call.

Related Articles

Auto Sales Down Nearly 40 Percent in March

Report: Nearly 17M Faulty Takata Air Bags Still in Use

You must login or register in order to post a comment.