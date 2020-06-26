AMi Adds Driver-Assistance Systems Course 

June 25, 2020—The Automotive Management Institute (AMI) has announced it will expand the FCA Certified Collision Network's online training to include technical topics and requirements.

The new online course, FCA Driver Assistance Systems, will be combined with wiTech 2.0 Fundamentals, wiTech 2.0 Flashing an ECU, and How to Use Tech Authority to create the new technician requirement for FCA Certified Collision Network shops.

The new web-based training course, FCA Driver Assistance Systems, covers the operation and calibration of different driver-assistance electronic systems used by various OEMs. This includes blind-spot monitor, rear cross path monitor, park sense, forward collision warning, and adaptive cruise control.

FCA online courses, along with the 300 online courses and assessment tests, are available through the myAMI learning portal. To learn more about signing up for the program, click here.