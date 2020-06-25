EV Mustang to Offer Hands-Free Driving

June 25, 2020—Late next year, owners of Ford's Mustang Mach-E electric SUV are expected to be able to add hands-free driving technology to their vehicles, according to a report by CNN.

Drivers will be able to remove their hands from the steering wheel and pull their feet away from the brake pedal while the vehicle drives itself on selected highways.

The Mach-E is expected to go on sale later this year, with the hardware to enable hands-free driving offered as an option. The software for the functionality, called Active Drive Assist, will be sold separately by the fall of 2021, Ford said.

Drivers will be able to install that technology at home through a download, or at a Ford dealership.