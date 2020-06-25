MENU

The Future Ain't What it Used to Be

Navigating the COVID-19 Pandemic

How I Work: Curt Bacon Body Shop

Numbers: The Value of Lean Processes

Rethinking Safe Business Practices Amid Pandemic

Streamline Supplement Ordering

The Keys to Leading with Your Best Self

Snap Shop: Custom Craft Auto

Breaking Down Driven Brands' Latest Acquisition

Keys to Streamlining Repair Processes

4 Keys for Improving Your Work Capture Ratio

Strap on Your Boots

3M, HP Offering Businesses Free Signage for Reopening

June 25, 2020
KEYWORDS 3M coronavirus COVID-19 free graphics HP public health awareness social distancing
coronavirus

June 25, 2020—3M and HP Inc. announced their collaboration to offer businesses free, large-format graphics for commercial signs used to provide public health information about COVID-19, reports the Star Tribune.

According to the report, the "3M Graphics COVID-19 Related Signage" library is an online resource that will provide templates, design elements and poster artwork to advertise COVID-19 guidance on social distancing and more public health awareness.

The templates include floor and carpet graphics for social distancing, signs and decals for storefront windows, mirrors, and other types of glasses, and posters for general awareness in public settings.

 

You must login or register in order to post a comment.