3M, HP Offering Businesses Free Signage for Reopening

June 25, 2020—3M and HP Inc. announced their collaboration to offer businesses free, large-format graphics for commercial signs used to provide public health information about COVID-19, reports the Star Tribune.

According to the report, the "3M Graphics COVID-19 Related Signage" library is an online resource that will provide templates, design elements and poster artwork to advertise COVID-19 guidance on social distancing and more public health awareness.

The templates include floor and carpet graphics for social distancing, signs and decals for storefront windows, mirrors, and other types of glasses, and posters for general awareness in public settings.