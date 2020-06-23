MENU

BOLT ON Upgrade Aids Appointment Booking

June 23, 2020
June 23, 2020—BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY on Tuesday launched ThirdGear, an upgrade to its standalone platform that aims to help shops remain busy.

ThirdGear is available to any repair facility using NextGear, which offers features like digital vehicle inspections, data storage to the cloud, and text to pay. ThirdGear also integrates with shops' existing websites for a monthly subscription price.

If shops seek to upgrade their current web presence, they can do so with Pit Stop, BOLT ON's customizable web template, according to a company press release. BOLT ON feels that giving customers the ability to directly schedule appointments is another way to accommodate their preference for digital commerce.

ThirdGear can also be used with any web-enabled device, and it also allows shops to integrate appointment scheduling with their existing website, and remind customers of previously recommended services during appointment scheduling.

 

