CARSTAR Grows in Calif., Ill.

June 23-CARSTAR recently added a pair of new locations to the fold, with the addition of locations in San Francisco and suburban Chicago.

The multi-store network of independently owned shops recently announced the opening of CARSTAR Sunset Auto Reconstruction in San Francisco, as well as CARSTAR Geneva Body Shop in Illinois.

The San Francisco location is owned by Victor Sirhan, who has been in the collision repair industry for 14 years, after originally starting in the insurance realm.

Meanwhile, CARSTAR Geneva Body Shop has opened in Batavia, Ill. The owner of that shop is Pasquale Roppo, a veteran of 35 years in the collision repair industry. The native of Italy said in a press release that he felt he had pushed his shop as far as he could take it himself, prompting his recent decision to join the CARSTAR family.

