MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0620Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Future Ain't What it Used to Be

Navigating the COVID-19 Pandemic

How I Work: Curt Bacon Body Shop

Numbers: The Value of Lean Processes

Rethinking Safe Business Practices Amid Pandemic

Streamline Supplement Ordering

The Keys to Leading with Your Best Self

Snap Shop: Custom Craft Auto

Breaking Down Driven Brands' Latest Acquisition

Keys to Streamlining Repair Processes

4 Keys for Improving Your Work Capture Ratio

Strap on Your Boots

News

CARSTAR Grows in Calif., Ill.

June 23, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto body Auto Industry cars carstar collision repair

June 23-CARSTAR recently added a pair of new locations to the fold, with the addition of locations in San Francisco and suburban Chicago.

The multi-store network of independently owned shops recently announced the opening of CARSTAR Sunset Auto Reconstruction in San Francisco, as well as CARSTAR Geneva Body Shop in Illinois.

The San Francisco location is owned by Victor Sirhan, who has been in the collision repair industry for 14 years, after originally starting in the insurance realm. 

Meanwhile, CARSTAR Geneva Body Shop has opened in Batavia, Ill. The owner of that shop is Pasquale Roppo, a veteran of 35 years in the collision repair industry. The native of Italy said in a press release that he felt he had pushed his shop as far as he could take it himself, prompting his recent decision to join the CARSTAR family.

 

-

Related Articles

1Collision Expands Network in Ill., Minn., Calif.

CARSTAR Continues Initiative to Expand in Calif.

You must login or register in order to post a comment.