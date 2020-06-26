Innovate Your Business Tactics

June 26, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

6 Reasons Your Strategy Isn’t Working — Harvard Business Review

The biggest obstacles can be the hardest to see. Here are some ways to innovate your tactics.

Four Types of Analytics That Will Help You Succeed in 2020 — Inc.

Everyone has access to data, but not every company knows how to use it well. Here are four types of analytics you should master.

You Don't Know Your Customer Anymore — Fast Company

Here are four ways brands can relearn their customers’ behaviors post-pandemic.