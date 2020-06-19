Lyft Aims to Make Fleet 100 Percent EV by 2030

June 19, 2020—Rideshare company Lyft announced that it wants its fleet to be 100-percent zero emissions by 2030, reports The Verge.

The company will work with automakers and rental car companies to do this—not to mention its vast army of independently contracted drivers. That could be the toughest nut to crack, The Verge reports. Drivers privately own their vehicles. Lyft says it will “organize demand-side interest in EVs and ​negotiate with auto manufacturers for group discounts​ for drivers using the Lyft platform," according to the report.