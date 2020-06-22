MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0620Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Future Ain't What it Used to Be

Navigating the COVID-19 Pandemic

How I Work: Curt Bacon Body Shop

Numbers: The Value of Lean Processes

Rethinking Safe Business Practices Amid Pandemic

Streamline Supplement Ordering

The Keys to Leading with Your Best Self

Snap Shop: Custom Craft Auto

Breaking Down Driven Brands' Latest Acquisition

Keys to Streamlining Repair Processes

4 Keys for Improving Your Work Capture Ratio

Strap on Your Boots

BMW to Lay Off 10,000 Workers

June 22, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS BMW coronavirus COVID-19 layoffs
BMW

June 22, 2020—BMW announced it does not plan on extending contracts to 10,000 of its contract workers, reports Reuters.

According to the report, BMW is not extending the contracts as the German luxury carmaker seeks to reduce its capacity due to the coronavirus crisis.

6,000 of the job cuts will occur in Germany, according to International Business Times, with the automaker putting 126,000 global employees on shortened hours since production plants shut down in March.

BMW said earlier on Friday it had reached an agreement with the works council a package of “personnel measures for a sustainable future," according to the report.

Related Articles

Ford to Lay Off Nearly 200 Workers

GM to Lay Off Workers in Canada During UAW Strike

Ford to Lay Off 800 Workers by August

You must login or register in order to post a comment.