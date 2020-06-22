BMW to Lay Off 10,000 Workers

June 22, 2020—BMW announced it does not plan on extending contracts to 10,000 of its contract workers, reports Reuters.

According to the report, BMW is not extending the contracts as the German luxury carmaker seeks to reduce its capacity due to the coronavirus crisis.

6,000 of the job cuts will occur in Germany, according to International Business Times, with the automaker putting 126,000 global employees on shortened hours since production plants shut down in March.

BMW said earlier on Friday it had reached an agreement with the works council a package of “personnel measures for a sustainable future," according to the report.