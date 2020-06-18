Study Notes Worst Cities for Distracted Driving

June 18, 2020—With many Americans returning to the roads with shelter-in-place restrictions largely being lifted around the U.S., thezebra.com recently analyzed recent levels of distracted driving occurring across the country. After all, the stretch from Memorial Day through Labor Day is often referred to as the "100 deadliest days of driving."

Some of the noteworthy numbers included the following:

New Yorkers are the nation’s most distracted drivers, followed by Washington, DC and St. Louis residents.

Seattle residents are the least distracted drivers, followed by residents Philadelphia and Phoenix. Most of us have read a message (58%) or sent a text (56%) while driving.

More than a quarter of us have put on or taken off clothing while operating a moving vehicle (26.8%)

(62.9%) said, “I know I shouldn’t use my phone while driving, but I do, anyway.” Nearly 60% of respondents said using a phone behind the wheel caused their driving to get slightly or significantly worse.

The full study can be found by clicking here.