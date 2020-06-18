Canada Dealers Find Effective Solution for Hail Protection 

June 18, 2020—When tennis-ball sized hail hit Calgary last Saturday, thousands of vehicles fell victim to the storm, as noted in a report by Global News.

To protect their vehicles from hail damage, multiple dealerships doled out big dollars for massive tents or netting to shelter their cars. Nissan, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Mercedes dealerships in the area all have either netting or tents to protect several of their vehicles, and all said that the protection (photographed in the story link above) made a huge different during last weekend's hail storm.

Toyota spent more than $2 million in 2017 to build massive tents to shelter many of its vehicles. It had about 300 cars under its tents when the storm rolled through last weekend, but the tents largely protected the vehicle fleet.