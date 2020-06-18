MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0620Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Future Ain't What it Used to Be

Navigating the COVID-19 Pandemic

How I Work: Curt Bacon Body Shop

Numbers: The Value of Lean Processes

Rethinking Safe Business Practices Amid Pandemic

Streamline Supplement Ordering

The Keys to Leading with Your Best Self

Snap Shop: Custom Craft Auto

Breaking Down Driven Brands' Latest Acquisition

Keys to Streamlining Repair Processes

4 Keys for Improving Your Work Capture Ratio

Strap on Your Boots

News

Canada Dealers Find Effective Solution for Hail Protection 

June 18, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto Auto Industry body shops collision repair hail hail storms

June 18, 2020—When tennis-ball sized hail hit Calgary last Saturday, thousands of vehicles fell victim to the storm, as noted in a report by Global News

To protect their vehicles from hail damage, multiple dealerships doled out big dollars for massive tents or netting to shelter their cars. Nissan, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Mercedes dealerships in the area all have either netting or tents to protect several of their vehicles, and all said that the protection (photographed in the story link above) made a huge different during last weekend's hail storm. 

Toyota spent more than $2 million in 2017 to build massive tents to shelter many of its vehicles. It had about 300 cars under its tents when the storm rolled through last weekend, but the tents largely protected the vehicle fleet. 

 

Related Articles

BASF To Showcase Corrosion Protection, Efficiency Solutions

Texas Leads Nation in Claims for Hail Damage

You must login or register in order to post a comment.