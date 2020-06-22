10 Missions Media Expands Portfolio through Major Acquisition

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 22, 2020—10 Missions Media, the leading business-to-business publisher in the automotive industry, has acquired the automotive aftermarket division of Bobit Business Media, a deal that adds Modern Tire Dealer and Auto Service Professional to 10 Missions Media’s publishing portfolio that already includes FenderBender, Ratchet+Wrench, National Oil and Lube News, and ADAPT.

In the deal, which closed June 11, 10 Missions Media also takes on ownership of Dealer Strategic Planning (DSP) 20 Group, a training operation for tire dealers.

“Adding such well respected and trusted brands to our mix not only allows us to expand our reach, now covering the entirety of the automotive aftermarket, but it also provides us with the opportunity to grow in our mission of improving the lives of our readers,” 10 Missions Media founder and President Jay DeWitt said. “As an independent media company, our purpose is to help small business owners across the country through our content, live events and other offerings. This deal only heightens our ability to do that, and we’re excited for what these new brands bring to the table.”

Modern Tire Dealer (MTD) has served the independent tire dealer market for more than 100 years, and is the premier source of news, research and market trends in its space. Auto Service Professional (ASP) offers technical content and business support for independent repair facilities, new car dealer service departments, and light fleet maintenance facilities.

“10 Missions Media has firmly established itself as the leading media outlet in the automotive aftermarket, and we’re excited to join forces with the team in St. Paul to help drive our publications and products forward,” MTD and ASP Publisher Greg Smith said. “This is an exciting new opportunity for our publications, and there will be numerous benefits shared across all our brands in the 10 Missions Media family.”

About 10 Missions Media

St. Paul, Minn.-based 10 Missions Media is a business-to-business print and digital content publisher with award-winning brands serving the automotive aftermarket. Its print publications—Auto Service Professional, FenderBender, Modern Tire Dealer, National Oil and Lube News, and Ratchet+Wrench—serve a combined audience of 270,000+, a reach that’s extended through its array of digital and custom products, as well as live events.