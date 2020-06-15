MENU

GM CEO Says Shift to EVs Will Take 20 Years

June 15, 2020
steering wheel

June 15, 2020—General Motors CEO Mary Barra told Bloomberg in a recent interview that it might be 20 years or more before electric powertrains displace internal combustion engines, according to GM Authority.

This prediction comes despite a lot of hype and even more investment in EV technology. GM has plans for around $20 billion to go into development through 2025, according to the report.

Barra's prediction for self-driving tech was a bit closer. More driverless vehicles could be hitting local streets within five years, she said in the interview.

