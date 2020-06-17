New Bronco Gets Debut Date

June 17, 2020—The much-anticipated Ford Bronco will be revealed on July 9, reports the Detroit Free Press.

Ford discontinued the original Bronco in the '90s, and this revised model has attracted a lot of hype. Ford's COO even said that it will be a "much superior product" when compared to the Jeep Wrangler.

Now the premier date is raising eyebrows as well. The Free Press goes to lengths to note that July 9 is the birthday of O.J. Simpson, who is perhaps best known for a televised 1994 highway police chase in a white Ford Bronco.

Ford told the paper that the dates are coincidental and it won't be moving the debut.

Image: Ford