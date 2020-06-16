MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0620Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Future Ain't What it Used to Be

Navigating the COVID-19 Pandemic

How I Work: Curt Bacon Body Shop

Numbers: The Value of Lean Processes

Rethinking Safe Business Practices Amid Pandemic

Streamline Supplement Ordering

The Keys to Leading with Your Best Self

Snap Shop: Custom Craft Auto

Breaking Down Driven Brands' Latest Acquisition

Keys to Streamlining Repair Processes

4 Keys for Improving Your Work Capture Ratio

Strap on Your Boots

Tesla Negotiating on Texas Plant

June 16, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS assembly plant Austin tesla Tesla EV Tesla plant Texas
texas

June 16, 2020—Tesla is negotiating possible incentives with a Texas county near Austin on a new assembly plant, reports Reuters.

According to a report from the Austin American-Statesman, Travis County Commissioners Court is scheduled to discuss terms of the deal today with a vote expected in the next coming weeks.

The publication said it wasn't sure whether negotiations with the county mean Tesla has picked the Austin area as the site for the plant, or if the company is negotiating other possibilities with officials in Tulsa, Okla.

The new plant would build the company's electric pickup truck and Model Y SUV, as well as employ thousands of workers.

Related Articles

Tesla Suspends Production at US Plant

Q&A: Using OEM Position Statements to Your Advantage when Negotiating

You must login or register in order to post a comment.