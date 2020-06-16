Tesla Negotiating on Texas Plant

June 16, 2020—Tesla is negotiating possible incentives with a Texas county near Austin on a new assembly plant, reports Reuters.

According to a report from the Austin American-Statesman, Travis County Commissioners Court is scheduled to discuss terms of the deal today with a vote expected in the next coming weeks.

The publication said it wasn't sure whether negotiations with the county mean Tesla has picked the Austin area as the site for the plant, or if the company is negotiating other possibilities with officials in Tulsa, Okla.

The new plant would build the company's electric pickup truck and Model Y SUV, as well as employ thousands of workers.