News

Ford Recalls 2.5 Million Vehicles

June 16, 2020
June 16, 2020—Ford has recalled 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada for door latch problem and brake fluid leaks, reports USA Today.

According to the report, the door latch recall covers more than 2.1 million vehicles, SUVs, and vans in the U.S. due to the latches failing and causing the doors to open while the vehicle is moving. This is the third recall on the door's latches.

About 344,000 F-150 pickup trucks are also being recalled for a fluid leak from the brake master cylinder. Ford says the leak has caused seven low-speed crashes resulting in two injuries.

The door latch recall covers the 2012-2015 Ford Focus, the 2013-2014 Ford Fusion, the 2011-2014 Ford Fiesta, and the 2013-2015 Ford Escape and C-Max. The brake fluid recall covers certain 2014-2017 Ford F-150s in the U.S. and Canada, with all of the recalled trucks having a 3.5-liter turbocharged engine.

In 2016, Ford recalled the 2013 and 2014 versions of the trucks for the same brake leak issue. That same year, the government opened an investigation to see if the recall should have covered more model years. Currently, the investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration remains open.

