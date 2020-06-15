MENU

News

Ill. Shop Fire Investigated

June 15, 2020
June 15, 2020—A three-alarm fire on Saturday that caused a partial collapse to a body shop in South Holland, Ill., is being investigated. The fire left a plume of smoke that could be seen for miles. No injuries were immediately reported, though, according to a report by WBBM radio.

South Holland paramedics spotted a fire at the Gerber Collision and Glass shop on Suntone Drive. South Holland's deputy fire chief said that the fire largely involved the attic of the Gerber facility.

Workers in the shop were reportedly able to escape, though firefighters were driven from the building because of intense flames.

