EV Charging Points Surge

June 14, 2020
June 15, 2020—The number of publicly accessible charging points for electric vehicles has increased by 60 percent in 2019, the biggest increase in three years, reports Reuters.

According to the report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said the number of public slow and fast charging points reached 862,118 globally, with fast chargers accounting for 31 percent of the overall total.

The IEA defines slow charging as providing power of up to 22 kilowatts, which takes a couple hours to charge a vehicle battery. Fast chargers, including Tesla’s supercharger, takes only minutes, according to the report.

The increase reflects efforts to build critical infrastructure ahead of an expected boom in EV sales in 2020 and beyond.

