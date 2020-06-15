MENU

Parts Company Insists it Protects Data

June 15, 2020
June 15, 2020—PartsTrader recently noted in a post on its website that it has never provided or sold data to vehicle history reporting companies. The post was made to address recent concern within the collision repair industry about the use and security of estimate data by various vendors.

PartsTrader's post stated:

"Let us be clear: PartsTrader does not and has never provided or sold data to CarFax, Auto Check, or any other vehicle history reporting company.

"The estimate data we use in our product is limited to the information required for sourcing parts. This includes the information relating to the vehicle, the parts that are required and the insurer associated with the estimate. To ensure security the information is always converted to a consistent BMS format and encrypted before being sent to PartsTrader. Unlike other approaches in the industry the original files are not sent to PartsTrader.

"Repairers can choose which insurers jobs they want to import to PartsTrader and are free to uninstall the data extract application completely if they so desire."

The company added that it believes that End User License Agreements should be the same for all repairers. PartsTrader also reiterated that it's commited to protecting data privacy.

The parts company urged those with further questions to contact it at 855-932-7278.

