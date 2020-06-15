This Week in Business Strategies

MENU

June 15, 2020
June 15, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled of a short list of essential business building material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Tristan Walker on Racism, Covid-19, and Picking a SideInc. 

The founder and CEO of Walker & Company Brands has a three-step plan for leaders in a crisis. It ends by passing the baton to his young sons.

Why Your #BlackLivesMatter Response Falls Short — Fast Company

We’ve seen companies scrambling to say what Black Lives Matters means to them, but few have taken the time to develop a tangible strategy for authentic and measurable change.

Is Your Company Actually Fighting Racism, or Just Talking About It? — Harvard Business Review  

Leaders must start by reckoning with their Black employees’ experiences at work.

