PPG Awarded for Innovation

June 11, 2020—PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it has received the FutureEdge 50 and CIO 100 awards from IDG’s CIO magazine.

PPG earned the FutureEdge 50 award for its PPG ASSET INTEGRITY MANAGEMENT (AIM) system, which was introduced in the U.S. and Canada last year. Created for PPG’s protective and marine coatings (PMC) business, the software-based program uses PPG-developed proprietary algorithms to help facility owners, managers and engineers schedule, budget and optimize corrosion protection of metal assets.

The 2020 CIO Award, which was also presented in recognition of the PPG AIM system, represents the fifth time PPG has received this honor.