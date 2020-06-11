State Announces $225 Million to Small Businesses

June 11, 2020—On Monday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced $225 million in government money will be made available to small businesses that were impacted by the coronavirus, according to a story by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The money comes from the CARES Act and will first be passed to community-development lenders and nonprofits that help small business owners and these lenders will distribute the grants, according to the story.

To find out who is eligible and how the funding will be made available, read The Philadelphia Inquirer’s full story.