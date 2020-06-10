EV Pickup to Premier This Month

June 9, 2020—Electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors says that it will unveil its Endurance pickup sometime around June 22, according to a press release from CEO Steve Burns.

The company got its name from the Lordstown assembly plant that it took over from General Motors. The truck had a planned showing at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, but the cancellation of that event led the company to opt for a public unveiling event.

In his letter, Burns says the company will film and release its event.

"It’s not how we’d envisioned unveiling the Endurance, but in the absence of being able to gather a large crowd to see it in-person, this is the next best thing," he said.

The Detroit News reports that the truck will be sold for around $52,500.