MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0620Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Future Ain't What it Used to Be

Navigating the COVID-19 Pandemic

How I Work: Curt Bacon Body Shop

Numbers: The Value of Lean Processes

Rethinking Safe Business Practices Amid Pandemic

Streamline Supplement Ordering

The Keys to Leading with Your Best Self

Snap Shop: Custom Craft Auto

Breaking Down Driven Brands' Latest Acquisition

Keys to Streamlining Repair Processes

4 Keys for Improving Your Work Capture Ratio

Strap on Your Boots

News

EV Pickup to Premier This Month

June 10, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
lordstown

June 9, 2020—Electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors says that it will unveil its Endurance pickup sometime around June 22, according to a press release from CEO Steve Burns.

The company got its name from the Lordstown assembly plant that it took over from General Motors. The truck had a planned showing at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, but the cancellation of that event led the company to opt for a public unveiling event.

In his letter, Burns says the company will film and release its event.

"It’s not how we’d envisioned unveiling the Endurance, but in the absence of being able to gather a large crowd to see it in-person, this is the next best thing," he said.

The Detroit News reports that the truck will be sold for around $52,500.

Recommended Products

2017 FenderBender Tech and Tools Survey: Complete Report

2019 Industry Survey: Tech & Tools

2018 Industry Survey: Tech & Tools

Related Articles

Child Passenger Safety Week to Take Place This Month

Florida Shop Owner Files Second Short Pay Lawsuit This Month

You must login or register in order to post a comment.