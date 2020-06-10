MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0620Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Future Ain't What it Used to Be

Navigating the COVID-19 Pandemic

How I Work: Curt Bacon Body Shop

Numbers: The Value of Lean Processes

Rethinking Safe Business Practices Amid Pandemic

Streamline Supplement Ordering

The Keys to Leading with Your Best Self

Snap Shop: Custom Craft Auto

Breaking Down Driven Brands' Latest Acquisition

Keys to Streamlining Repair Processes

4 Keys for Improving Your Work Capture Ratio

Strap on Your Boots

News

IIHS: AVs Can Only Reduce Crashes by One-Third 

June 10, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto Auto Industry autonomous cars IIHS self-driving

June 10, 2020—Recent research from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety noted that autonomous vehicles might not reduce crashes as significantly as some expect, as noted in an iottechnews.com article

According to automotive safety experts, nearly 94 percent of crashes are caused by humans. That said, the aforementioned IIHS study found that self-driving vehicles would only stop roughly one-third of accidents. 

The IIHS studied 5,000 crashes for its research, noting specific details collected by the National Highway Traffic Association. For its research, the IIHS assumed that all other vehicles are self-driving. Including human drivers in with the other road users increases the risk substantialy, as the vehicles then have to try to predict what the humans are going to do next. With machines, they'll be able to communicate with them using vehicle-to-vehicle technology. 

The full IIHS report can be accessed by clicking here

Related Articles

IIHS Launches Ratings Program to Reduce Parking Lot Collisions

IIHS: Crash Tests Prove Teens Need Big Vehicles

You must login or register in order to post a comment.