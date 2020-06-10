MENU

Acuras, Hondas Recalled 

June 10, 2020
June 10, 2020—American Honda is set to recall over 136,000 vehicles in the U.S. to replace fuel pumps, as first noted by Consumer Reports

The models in question may have fuel pumps with defective parts that could lead to stalling, thus increasing the risk of crashes. Honda said in a press release that it hasn't received reports of crashes related to the issue. The automaker will mail recall notification letters to owners in July. 

Acura and Honda dealerships will replace the fuel pumps on affected models free of charge.

Vehicles being recalled include: 

• 2018-2019 Acura NSX
• 2019 Acura RDX
• 2019 Acura RLX, 2019 RLX Sport Hybrid
• 2018-2019 Honda Accord
• 2018-2019 Honda Civic Hatchback
• 2018-2019 Honda Civic Type R
• 2019 Honda Fit
• 2018-2019 Honda HR-V
• 2019-2020 Honda Insight

 

