This Week in Leadership Tactics

June 10, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled of a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

5 Books About Racial Injustice to Help You Make Wise Workplace Decisions Now — Inc.

You can't possibly act in this business environment without understanding systemic racism and classism in America.

8 Books for Shifting Your Entrepreneurial Perspective — Entrepreneur

Getting through trying times isn't easy, but you're never the only one doing it. By looking at how others have dealt with similar difficulties, you can forge a path forward.

The 5 Books You Should Read in the Pandemic Summer — Fast Company

A billionaire philanthropist’s regular reading list is informed by the coronavirus crisis, with books about pandemics, how to survive difficult times, and what policies can help us recover.