MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0620Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Future Ain't What it Used to Be

Navigating the COVID-19 Pandemic

How I Work: Curt Bacon Body Shop

Numbers: The Value of Lean Processes

Rethinking Safe Business Practices Amid Pandemic

Streamline Supplement Ordering

The Keys to Leading with Your Best Self

Snap Shop: Custom Craft Auto

Breaking Down Driven Brands' Latest Acquisition

Keys to Streamlining Repair Processes

4 Keys for Improving Your Work Capture Ratio

Strap on Your Boots

News

This Week in Leadership Tactics

June 10, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS books leadership leadership tactics

June 10, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled of a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

5 Books About Racial Injustice to Help You Make Wise Workplace Decisions Now — Inc. 

You can't possibly act in this business environment without understanding systemic racism and classism in America.

8 Books for Shifting Your Entrepreneurial Perspective — Entrepreneur

Getting through trying times isn't easy, but you're never the only one doing it. By looking at how others have dealt with similar difficulties, you can forge a path forward.

The 5 Books You Should Read in the Pandemic Summer — Fast Company

A billionaire philanthropist’s regular reading list is informed by the coronavirus crisis, with books about pandemics, how to survive difficult times, and what policies can help us recover.

Related Articles

This Week in Leadership Tactics

This Week in Leadership Tactics

This Week in Business Strategies

You must login or register in order to post a comment.