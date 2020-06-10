This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

MENU

June 10, 2020
June 10, 2020—Former U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld once classified some information as "unknown unknowns."

He said, "...there are also unknown unknowns—the ones we don't know we don't know." That's what ADAPT seeks to reduce for operators. This week, articles took a look at the data and documentation that can be used more effectively in shops.

Time to Re-Think Test Drive Documentation?

Think a test drive is just a quick run around the block? Collision owners are finding that this is no longer the case in the age of ADAS. Frank Terlep explains the breadth of documentation needed.

Information is Power When it Comes to Telematics

Get the background on telematics data, from the OBD-II port to the effort to standardize wireless digital information.

ADAPT Podcast: Telematics for the Repair Shop

Drawing on the subject of telematics, this podcast offers insight into how mechanical repair shops can take advantage of the telematics information that, for now, is used mostly in the dealership segment.

Three EV Questions Answered by An EV Battery Specialist

Have questions about working on EVs? A battery specialist answers some crucial questions that all operators and techs should know.

