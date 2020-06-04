5G Brings Huge Potential for Connected Car Environments

MENU

June 4, 2020
Smart City Dissected

June 3, 2020—Urgent Communications, an arm of the International Wireless Communications Expo, shared an article that outlines some of the potential capability of 5G-connected vehicles.

The article cites a report that shows how cars will become devices themselves, allowing for lots of user software options and for the vehicle to optimize its own energy use.

One thing that remains to be seen is how the 5G network will support autonomous vehicle operations. While much more powerful than 4G, 5G would need to have very few, is any, connection interruptions to ensure safe autonomous operation.

