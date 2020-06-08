MENU

News

Sherwin-Williams Partners for New Scholarship Fund 

June 8, 2020
June 8, 2020—Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes and Larsen Motorsports on Monday announced the first Blazing Trails Scholarship Fund recipient. Nicole Turner, a 28-year-old certified technician now attending Lake Tech in Eustis, Fla., was recognized for work on auto body finishes. 

After receiving her bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts and becoming a certified motorcycle mechanic/technician, Nicole decided to merge her two loves – paint and motorcycles – and continue her education in automotive refinishing.

Blazing Trails Scholarship Fund recipients receive a full-year of tuition with four paint guns provided by Anest Iwata to ensure students have the proper equipment to start their career in the automotive service and collision repair industry.

 

