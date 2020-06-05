MENU

News

Carma Project Launches New Program Incentivizing Air Bag Replacement

June 5, 2020
June 5, 2020—The Carma Project this week announced the launch of a program that pays vehicle owners to get their defective Takata air bag replaced.

This new program — which includes the reward of a $50 Amazon gift card—will further help address the recall of dangerous Takata air bags.

Approximately 63 million Takata air bags across 19 manufacturers have been recalled because of the potential to explode when deployed, causing serious injury or even death. Over 12.5 million defective Takata air bags are still on the road today.

The new Carma Project program will help the surging number of Americans facing unprecedented economic hardship by offering a financial incentive. A recent survey commisioned by the Carma Project found that 67% of consumers living in metropolitan suburbs and small towns considered it “critical” to get their car repaired and address life-threatening safety recalls now, even during the lingering COVID-19 panemic.

