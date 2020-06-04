Original One Parts Acquired by Kinderhook Industries 

June 4, 2020—Original One Parts announced on Thursday that it has been acquired by private equity firm Kinderhook Industries LLC, and plans to expand through organic growth and targeted industry acquisitions.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Headquartered in Dallas, Original One Parts provides certified OEM auto parts for use at many repair facilities.

Original One Parts' management team will continue to be led by industry veterans Wade Hilburn, CEO, and Jerry Sullivan, executive chair.

"This new partnership will provide Original One Parts the resources to offer an even broader range of high-quality parts to our collision repair and insurance partners," Sullivan noted.