MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0620Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Future Ain't What it Used to Be

Navigating the COVID-19 Pandemic

How I Work: Curt Bacon Body Shop

Numbers: The Value of Lean Processes

Rethinking Safe Business Practices Amid Pandemic

Streamline Supplement Ordering

The Keys to Leading with Your Best Self

Snap Shop: Custom Craft Auto

Breaking Down Driven Brands' Latest Acquisition

Keys to Streamlining Repair Processes

4 Keys for Improving Your Work Capture Ratio

Strap on Your Boots

News

Original One Parts Acquired by Kinderhook Industries 

June 4, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto Auto Industry auto parts cars collision repair

June 4, 2020—Original One Parts announced on Thursday that it has been acquired by private equity firm Kinderhook Industries LLC, and plans to expand through organic growth and targeted industry acquisitions. 

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Headquartered in Dallas, Original One Parts provides certified OEM auto parts for use at many repair facilities. 

Original One Parts' management team will continue to be led by industry veterans Wade Hilburn, CEO, and Jerry Sullivan, executive chair. 

"This new partnership will provide Original One Parts the resources to offer an even broader range of high-quality parts to our collision repair and insurance partners," Sullivan noted. 

 

Related Articles

Parts Matching Process Outlined in Original One Parts Video

Original One Parts Opens Second Dallas Location

You must login or register in order to post a comment.