WIN Webinar to Recognize Influential Women Honorees

June 4, 2020
No Comments
June 4, 2020—The Women's Industry Network is scheduled to host a webinar on June 16 at 2 p.m. EDT, to introduce its 2020 Most Influential Women honorees. 

The Most Influential Women award recognizes women who have made a positive impact on the collision repair industry and have positively impacted their communities. 

The special webinar will provide an opportunity for those in the in the collision repair industry to learn more about, and to honor, this year's Most Influential Women. The online event is free and open to all industry professionals. To register for the webinar, click here

To learn more about the Women's Industry Network in general, visit https://thewomensindustrynetwork.site-ym.com/

 

 

