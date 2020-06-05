This Week in Business Strategies

June 5, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled of a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Is Looting Covered by Insurance? Depends on the Business — Los Angeles Times

National chains' losses are covered by large insurance policies. But the financial impact on small businesses varies widely.

Prepare for the Worst, Hoping for the Best — Entrepreneur

What you can do to protect your business, your employees and yourself during times of unrest.

How Businesses Damaged During Protests Can Apply for Insurance Money—or Get Coverage for Future Civil Unrest — Business Insider

Insurance claims might not be top-of-mind right now, but if you file now you could get a check later or protect your business amid ongoing protests.