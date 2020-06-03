NORTHEAST Event Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Concerns

June 3, 2020—The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey has cancelled its 2020 NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 event had been postponed twice before today's cancellation announcement.

The NORTHEAST event is scheduled to return next year, from March 19-21, 2021.

"With the uncertainty about what restrictions will be lifted by August, we felt the public health and safety of our attendees, staff and volunteers outweighed any other considerations to go on with this year's event," said AASP/NJ president Jerry McNee.

According to an organizational press release, the viability of holding NORTHEAST this summer remained too uncertain because, currently, mass gatherings remain prohibited by the state of New Jersey, with indoor gatherings limited to 10 people or less.

However, AASP/NJ will provide an online version of the NORTHEAST event on the weekend of August 21-23. The virtual experience will allow attendees to enter an online NORTHEAST floor plan and access exhibitors' products and information, and even schedule a private meeting. Educational opportunities will also be available in concert with the NORTHEAST-exclusive Collision Professional Repairer Education Program, presented by the Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association.

AASP/NJ will provide more details soon. For more information on NORTHEAST, visit aaspnjnortheast.com.