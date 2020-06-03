SEMA Show Registration Now Open

June 3, 2020—Registration for the 2020 SEMA Show, scheduled for November 3-6 in Las Vegas, is now open at www.semashow.com/register.

SEMA Show organizers feel confident that the event can be carried out in-person, like usual, despite the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, as noted in a FenderBender article from earlier this week. Organizers are actively working with experts to develop safety standards and protocols that will create an ideal environment to conduct the show.

In a Tuesday press release, SEMA organizers acknowledged that the 2020 event in Las Vegas will likely look different than previous SEMA Shows, but they're confident that it will offer just as much value to participants as usual.

The SEMA Show is not open to the public, nor are their tickets or passes available for sale. All attendees must qualify to receive a badge and attend the event based upon providing documents verifying their employment in the automotive industry. For more information about qualifying documents for the 2020 SEMA Show, click here.

To learn more about SEMA (the Specialty Equipment Market Association) in general, click here.