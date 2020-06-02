Ed. Foundation Gets Creative for Fundraiser, Goes Online

June 1, 2020—The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) is set to host its first-ever virtual golf fundraiser on Saturday, July 25. The online event will replace the annual CREF summer golf outing, at least for this year. The original golf outing had been scheduled to be held in Philadelphia, in conjunction with other industry meetings.

Now, through a $25 donation, players will take part in golfing 18 holes using TopGolf's online game, and the first 150 to register will receive a CREF attendee bag with promotional items. Prizes and promotional giveaways will be randomly awarded to players throughout the day of the event.

Those interested in participating can:

Register online now through CREF, make the requested $25 tax-deductible donation.

Download the free TopGolf WGT Golf app game to their phone, tablet, or computer.

Create a free player profile and start practicing their online golf swing between now and July 25.

CREF Virtual Golf Fundraiser will take place on July 25 (see agenda below).

Additional event details of the July 25th event:

All registered players will be emailed that morning with instructions on which specific virtual TopGolf course to play for the event.

Players virtually golf 18 holes and email pictures of their best score to CREF by 11:59pm (CST), July 25th.

Thousands of dollars in prizes, promotional items will be randomly awarded to players over the course of the day.

Any questions regarding the event can be directed to Brandon Eckenrode, CREF Director of Development at: Brandon.Eckenrode@ed-foundation.org.