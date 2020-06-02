Report: EV Company Rivian May Insure Own Vehicles

June 1, 2020—Michigan-based startup automaker Rivian, which is specializing in electric SUVs and pickups, is reportedly planning to insure its own vehicles. According to the Rivan Owners Forum, Rivian recently posted two job openings for insurance roles.

Rivian's more established EV rival, Tesla, has also begun insuring its own vehicles, in California.

According to a report by autoweek.com, Rivian will have to scale multiple hurdles before it can successfully insure vehicles. For example, the fledgling automaker will need to designate a program manager for its collision repair program, making them responsible for the development and management of the repair program, and to research the collision repair industry and understand the needs of shareholders.