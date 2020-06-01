CIECA Names New Executive Director

June 1, 2020—CIECA has named Paul Barry as its new executive director of the organization, effective immediately. In his new role, Barry will work with CIECA's board of trustees to develop a clear mission and objectives for the organization, according to a press release.

"With rapid changes to vehicles driven by technology, including autonomous vehicles, the Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI), the landscape is evolving very quickly," said Barry. "My goal as executive director is to help the board identify challenges faced by the industry and work with all segments of CIECA's member companies to develop a strategic roadmap to take us to the next chapter."

Barry has more than three decades in the insurance and technology industries. Over the last 20 years he has held executive and senior leadership positions with a focus on claims and auto repair technology.

Barry has a longstanding relationship with CIECA, having been involved with the organization in different roles for many years. From 2011-13, he served on the executive committee as secretary, treasurer and vice-chairman. He began his career with Safeco Insurance Company as an auto claims adjuster. Barry eventually became vice president of national operations for the company.

Barry eventually joined PerformanceGateway to help design and build a software product for managing Direct Repair Programs (DRPs) and collision repair analytics. From there, he became an independent consultant. In 2015, Barry joined PEMCO Insurance to lead an initiative to transform the company’s claims and analytics systems. He went on to lead the claims organization as the vice president of claims.