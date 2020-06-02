MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0620Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Future Ain't What it Used to Be

Navigating the COVID-19 Pandemic

How I Work: Curt Bacon Body Shop

Numbers: The Value of Lean Processes

Rethinking Safe Business Practices Amid Pandemic

Streamline Supplement Ordering

The Keys to Leading with Your Best Self

Snap Shop: Custom Craft Auto

Breaking Down Driven Brands' Latest Acquisition

Keys to Streamlining Repair Processes

4 Keys for Improving Your Work Capture Ratio

Strap on Your Boots

News

ADAS Common Naming Efforts Underway

June 2, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS AAA ADAS ADAS Market ADAS technology Advanced Driver Assistance Systems common names Consumer Reports J.D. power National Safety Council SAE International
book

June 1, 2020—SAE International has endorsed a joint effort by AAA, Consumer Reports, J.D. Power, and the National Safety Council to better inform drivers on aspects of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for current and future vehicles, according to a press release.

According to the release, the endorsement of "Clearing the Confusion: Recommended Common Naming for Advanced Driver Assistance Technologies" will help eliminate confusion for drivers and automakers. Automakers have used varied terminology to describe ADAS, and recommended common terminology will ensure drivers are aware that these systems are designed to assist, not replace, an engaged driver.

The new common naming outline is simple, specific, and based on system functionality, according to the release. The names and descriptions were developed, which includes Driving Control Assistance, Collision Warning, Collision Intervention, Parking Assistance, and more.

Related Articles

Honda: Common Repairs Call for ADAS Recalibration

AAA Report: Standard Names, Definitions for ADAS Need

You must login or register in order to post a comment.