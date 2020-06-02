ADAS Common Naming Efforts Underway

June 1, 2020—SAE International has endorsed a joint effort by AAA, Consumer Reports, J.D. Power, and the National Safety Council to better inform drivers on aspects of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for current and future vehicles, according to a press release.

According to the release, the endorsement of "Clearing the Confusion: Recommended Common Naming for Advanced Driver Assistance Technologies" will help eliminate confusion for drivers and automakers. Automakers have used varied terminology to describe ADAS, and recommended common terminology will ensure drivers are aware that these systems are designed to assist, not replace, an engaged driver.

The new common naming outline is simple, specific, and based on system functionality, according to the release. The names and descriptions were developed, which includes Driving Control Assistance, Collision Warning, Collision Intervention, Parking Assistance, and more.