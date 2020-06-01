Self-Driving Startup Could Get Amazon Backing

June 1, 2020—Amazon is interested in acquiring the self-driving technology startup Zoox, according to an opinion piece in Bloomberg. That would put a wealth of resources behind the development.

Zoox has an ambitious vision to incorporate autonomous technology, AI fleet management and electric drivetrains into one system. The opinion writer, Alex Webb, suggests that Amazon is in a position to help push the tech forward and help its own operations in the meantime. Autonomous delivery solutions could save an estimated $20 billion in shipping costs, for example.

Zoox has some interesting videos, including online self-driving tours with commentary.

Amazon also has some stake in the EV utility vehicle and truck manufacturer Rivian.

Image: Zoox