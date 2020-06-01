MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0620Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Future Ain't What it Used to Be

Navigating the COVID-19 Pandemic

How I Work: Curt Bacon Body Shop

Numbers: The Value of Lean Processes

Rethinking Safe Business Practices Amid Pandemic

Streamline Supplement Ordering

The Keys to Leading with Your Best Self

Snap Shop: Custom Craft Auto

Breaking Down Driven Brands' Latest Acquisition

Keys to Streamlining Repair Processes

4 Keys for Improving Your Work Capture Ratio

Strap on Your Boots

News

Self-Driving Startup Could Get Amazon Backing

June 1, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto Auto Industry cars
zoox

June 1, 2020—Amazon is interested in acquiring the self-driving technology startup Zoox, according to an opinion piece in Bloomberg. That would put a wealth of resources behind the development.

Zoox has an ambitious vision to incorporate autonomous technology, AI fleet management and electric drivetrains into one system. The opinion writer, Alex Webb, suggests that Amazon is in a position to help push the tech forward and help its own operations in the meantime. Autonomous delivery solutions could save an estimated $20 billion in shipping costs, for example.

Zoox has some interesting videos, including online self-driving tours with commentary.

Amazon also has some stake in the EV utility vehicle and truck manufacturer Rivian.

Image: Zoox

Related Articles

Report: Apple Acquires Self-Driving Startup

Self-Driving Car Startups Question Data Mandate

Boston Startup to Give Self-Driving Cars 'Extra Sense'

You must login or register in order to post a comment.