Polyvance Hand Sanitizer Now Available

June 1, 2020
June 1, 2020—Polyvance is currently offering two types of hand sanitizer in an effort to fill any supply gap in today's market.

The HS-236 is a liquid-style hand sanitizer manufactured by Polyvance under a temporary FDA exemption. The liquid sanitizer include 75 percent by volume isopropyl alcohol.

Polyvance also offers a gel hand sanitizer, HS-236G. This hand sanitizer formulation has a higher viscosity, better suited for easy dispensing from a large hole in a flip-top cap. Both versions are packaged in an 8-ounce bottle.

Those seeking more information are encouraged to visit the Polyvance website.

 

