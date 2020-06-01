Polyvance Hand Sanitizer Now Available

June 1, 2020—Polyvance is currently offering two types of hand sanitizer in an effort to fill any supply gap in today's market.

The HS-236 is a liquid-style hand sanitizer manufactured by Polyvance under a temporary FDA exemption. The liquid sanitizer include 75 percent by volume isopropyl alcohol.

Polyvance also offers a gel hand sanitizer, HS-236G. This hand sanitizer formulation has a higher viscosity, better suited for easy dispensing from a large hole in a flip-top cap. Both versions are packaged in an 8-ounce bottle.

Those seeking more information are encouraged to visit the Polyvance website.