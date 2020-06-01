CarParts.Com to Open Texas Distribution Center

June 1, 2020—U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc., an online provider of automotive artermarket parts, announced on Monday that that it plans to open a new, 210,000-square-foot distribution center in Grand Prairie,Texas. The distribution center is expected to begin operations in late 2020.

Once operational, the facility will deliver new parts to customers across the region, servicing all brands U.S. Auto Parts Network has to offer, including CarParts.com. The facility is expected to include a "will call" window where local residents who have ordered online can pick up their parts on-site.

In a press release, U.S. Auto Parts Network CEO Lev Peker noted that CarParts.com has experienced exponential growth recently.