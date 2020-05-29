Cop Cars Now Able to Kill COVID-19

May 29, 2020—Ford has developed a software update in some of its Explorer-based Police Interceptor Utility patrol vehicles that allows them to kill any coronavirus inside of the vehicle, reports Fox News.

According to the report, the new update allows the vehicles to use the climate control system to raise cabin temperature to 133 degrees for 15 minutes to help kill any traces of coronavirus inside of the vehicle. Research conducted with Ohio State University found that the new update could reduce concentrations of the virus present by up to 99 percent.

The software is capable with 2013-2019 models of the Explorer patrol vehicles. The new feature is engaged with a smartphone app or by manually inputting a code using cruise control buttons on the steering wheel, then exiting the vehicle.