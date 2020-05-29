Prepare for the Post-Coronavirus Economy

MENU

May 29, 2020
May 29, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled of a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Why You Should Double Down on Only One Goal Inc. 

Not sure how to make the most of the time you've got? Focus on only one important goal. Here is why Simon Sinek, James Clear and other experts agree.

5 Things You Can Do Right Now to Prepare for the Post-Coronavirus Business World — Entrepreneur

Is your business ready for the five largest macro-trends we are about to see? Find out.

Develop Agility that Outlasts the Pandemic — Harvard Business Review  

Three tips to avoid going back to your old bureaucratic ways.

