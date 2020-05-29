Prepare for the Post-Coronavirus Economy

May 29, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled of a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Why You Should Double Down on Only One Goal — Inc.

Not sure how to make the most of the time you've got? Focus on only one important goal. Here is why Simon Sinek, James Clear and other experts agree.

5 Things You Can Do Right Now to Prepare for the Post-Coronavirus Business World — Entrepreneur

Is your business ready for the five largest macro-trends we are about to see? Find out.

Develop Agility that Outlasts the Pandemic — Harvard Business Review

Three tips to avoid going back to your old bureaucratic ways.