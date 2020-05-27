Congress Shifts Focus to COVID-19 Small Business Aid

May 27, 2020—Congress is shifting its focus to providing small businesses with more aid to help employers reopen their shops and survive the coronavirus pandemic, reports Fox Business.

According to the report, legislation, that would give small business owners more time than the allotted 8-week period to access federal subsidies for payroll and other costs, is expected to pass the House this week, and lawmakers are returning for an abbreviated two-day session.

As far as the proposed $3 trillion stimulus package goes, negotiations between the Senate and the House have not officially began, and there's no formal talks scheduled between the two on what the next phase of coronavirus aid will be.

According to the report, the Republicans, the majority of the Senate seats, are aiming to improve the Paycheck Protection Program, which was replenished last month with $250 billion in aid, according to Forbes.