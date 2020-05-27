MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0620Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Future Ain't What it Used to Be

Navigating the COVID-19 Pandemic

How I Work: Curt Bacon Body Shop

Numbers: The Value of Lean Processes

Rethinking Safe Business Practices Amid Pandemic

Streamline Supplement Ordering

The Keys to Leading with Your Best Self

Snap Shop: Custom Craft Auto

Breaking Down Driven Brands' Latest Acquisition

Keys to Streamlining Repair Processes

4 Keys for Improving Your Work Capture Ratio

Strap on Your Boots

Congress Shifts Focus to COVID-19 Small Business Aid

May 27, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS coronavirus coronavirus aid Paycheck Protection Program small business aid small business loans
gavel

May 27, 2020—Congress is shifting its focus to providing small businesses with more aid to help employers reopen their shops and survive the coronavirus pandemic, reports Fox Business.

According to the report, legislation, that would give small business owners more time than the allotted 8-week period to access federal subsidies for payroll and other costs, is expected to pass the House this week, and lawmakers are returning for an abbreviated two-day session.

As far as the proposed $3 trillion stimulus package goes, negotiations between the Senate and the House have not officially began, and there's no formal talks scheduled between the two on what the next phase of coronavirus aid will be.

According to the report, the Republicans, the majority of the Senate seats, are aiming to improve the Paycheck Protection Program, which was replenished last month with $250 billion in aid, according to Forbes.

Stay up to date with the latest in NOLN's coronavirus coverage.

 

Related Articles

SBA Program to Bring Aid Quickly to Small Businesses

US Senate Increases Funding to Small Businesses

Do-Good Auto Coalition Formed to Provide COVID-19 Aid

You must login or register in order to post a comment.