The Future Ain't What it Used to Be

May 27, 2020
Anna Zeck
No Comments
EditorsJune

If you’ve lived enough years, there’s a good chance that life has thrown you some type of curveball. A real one—the kind that flips your life upside down in a single moment. Life has a way of twisting and turning unexpectedly. So, what do you do when you get to one of those twists?

Well, that’s where I like to take some inspiration from a Yogi Berra quote I heard countless times growing up: When you come to a fork in the road, take it.

I’m serious! 

Pick what seems to be the best road (or, honestly, just pick a road) and take it. Turns out it’s the wrong road? Reroute. But keep going, keep moving forward—no matter what.  

Am I making it sound simpler than it is? Yes, for sure. Perseverance is not easy. First of all, it’s fun to complain. And second of all, assigning blame elsewhere is far less work than picking yourself up and figuring out the next step. But neither of those options get you very far, and it also shows a lack of trust in yourself. 

I think that’s what stands out to me most when I read our cover story, “Unchartered Territory” (a very fitting title). The shop owners in this story have grit. Their natural response is to figure it out and adapt. They believe in themselves. And they want to help others do the same. There may not be a playbook for getting through a global pandemic, but there are solutions, strategies and resources for making it easier. 

I truly believe that everything is “figureoutable.” Yes, life is short, but it’s also, well, kind of long (I mean, how long have the past couple of months felt?). There is plenty of time to course-correct, to find your way, and to right the ship—if you’re willing to keep going and get creative. 

So, let’s stop talking about the problems—we’re all acutely aware of what they are—and start talking about solutions. 

Bet on yourself. It ain't over till it's over.

 

Anna Zeck
Editorial Director
FenderBender

Anna zeck headshot

Anna Zeck is the editorial director at 10 Missions Media, where she oversees content creation for FenderBender, NOLN and Ratchet+Wrench magazines.

