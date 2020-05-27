MENU

News

I-CAR Unveils 2020 Awards Recipients

May 27, 2020
May 27, 2020—I-CAR on Tuesday announced this year's honorees with regard to several industry awards, including its Johnny Dickerson Welding Award, its Lon Baudoux Instructor of the Year Award, and I-CAR's Founders and Committee Awards.

The award recipients were honored during a recent virtual event, which can be found by clicking here. The annual Johnny Dickerson Award goes to an I-CAR welding instructor in each training region who best implements the methodologies of Dickerson, who passed away in 2015 after nearly three decades of service. This year, the Dickerson Award Winners included:

  • Northwest Region: Ron Gill
  • Southwest Region: Hung Luong
  • South Central Region: James Gordon
  • North Central Region: James Steele
  • Southwest Region: Ronnie Swygert
  • Northeast Region: Bill Valley

This year's Lon Baudoux Instructor of the Year Award, named for an accomplished instructor who passed away in 2008, was given to the following:

  • Northwest Region: Bruce Evenstad
  • Southwest Region: Lupe Algood
  • South Central Region: Tim McCarty
  • North Central Region:  Trent Jensen
  • Southeast Region: Sergio Herrera
  • Northeast Region: Phil Adams

Also,I-CAR's 2020 honorees for the Founders Ring Award included the following:

  • Northwest Region: Debbie Gates
  • Southwest Region: Kurtis Rosborough
  • South Central Region: Jeff Russell
  • North Central Region: Toni Van Doren
  • Southeast Region: Kyle Medeiros
  • Northeast Region: Jim Hill

For information on all of I-CAR’s awards and past winners, visit www.i-car.com/awards

