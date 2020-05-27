I-CAR Unveils 2020 Awards Recipients

May 27, 2020—I-CAR on Tuesday announced this year's honorees with regard to several industry awards, including its Johnny Dickerson Welding Award, its Lon Baudoux Instructor of the Year Award, and I-CAR's Founders and Committee Awards.

The award recipients were honored during a recent virtual event, which can be found by clicking here. The annual Johnny Dickerson Award goes to an I-CAR welding instructor in each training region who best implements the methodologies of Dickerson, who passed away in 2015 after nearly three decades of service. This year, the Dickerson Award Winners included:

Northwest Region: Ron Gill

Southwest Region: Hung Luong

South Central Region: James Gordon

North Central Region: James Steele

Southwest Region: Ronnie Swygert

Northeast Region: Bill Valley

This year's Lon Baudoux Instructor of the Year Award, named for an accomplished instructor who passed away in 2008, was given to the following:

Northwest Region: Bruce Evenstad

Southwest Region: Lupe Algood

South Central Region: Tim McCarty

North Central Region: Trent Jensen

Southeast Region: Sergio Herrera

Northeast Region: Phil Adams

Also,I-CAR's 2020 honorees for the Founders Ring Award included the following:

Northwest Region: Debbie Gates

Southwest Region: Kurtis Rosborough

South Central Region: Jeff Russell

North Central Region: Toni Van Doren

Southeast Region: Kyle Medeiros

Northeast Region: Jim Hill

For information on all of I-CAR’s awards and past winners, visit www.i-car.com/awards